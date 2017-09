ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey’s biggest lender, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 31 precent to 1.02 billion lira ($454.7 million).

Assets were 132.9 billion lira in the period, the Ankara-based bank also said in a filing with the stock exchange. ($1 = 2.24 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)