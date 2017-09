ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - State-run Turkish lender Ziraat Bank reported on Wednesday an 18 percent rise in net profit for the first nine months of the year, helped by solid loan growth.

The bank said in a statement that its net profit totalled 3.58 billion lira ($1.26 billion), compared with 3.03 billion lira in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 2.8385 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)