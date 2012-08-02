FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey Ziraat Bank's Q2 net profit up 38 pct vs year ago
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Turkey Ziraat Bank's Q2 net profit up 38 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-owned lender Ziraat Bank posted second-quarter net profit rose 38 percent to 613.79 million lira ($339 million) from the same period of a year earlier.

Ziraat’s net profit rose from 445 million lira in the same period of a year ago, according to a filing late on Wednesday.

The bank said its loans and receivables declined 2.7 percent to 69.5 billion lira in the second quarter from 71.4 billion lira at the end of 2011, while its deposits declined by 5.7 percent to 106.6 billion lira from 113.1 billion lira.

$1 = 1.8085 Turkish liras Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seltem Iyigun

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.