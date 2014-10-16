FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Ziraat Bank gets fast-track approval for Islamic unit
October 16, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Ziraat Bank gets fast-track approval for Islamic unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank has received regulatory approval from the country’s banking watchdog (BDDK) to establish what would be the fifth Islamic lender in the country, six weeks after it applied for the license.

Ziraat, the country’s largest state-run bank and its second- largest by assets, will be allowed to setup a standalone Islamic bank with $300 million in capital, the regulator said late on Wednesday.

Shareholders of the new Islamic bank, known locally as a participation bank, will include Ziraat and its insurance, savings and investment arms, the statement said, without giving a breakdown of ownership. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

