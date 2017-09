ISTANBUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank has applied to the country’s banking watchdog (BDDK) to establish an Islamic lender, it said in a statement on Friday.

Ziraat had scrapped talks to acquire Bank Asya last week, causing concerns over the Islamic lender’s future to deepen. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)