Croatia's Podravka to pay 60-65 mln euros for Slovenia's Zito -newspaper Finance
March 30, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Croatia's Podravka to pay 60-65 mln euros for Slovenia's Zito -newspaper Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 30 (Reuters) - Croatian food firm Podravka will pay between 60 million euros ($65. million) and 65 million for Zito, one of Slovenia’s biggest food producers, daily newspaper Finance reported on Monday, citing unofficial sources.

It said the sale of Zito should be completed in coming days.

Podravka would thus pay between 168 and 185 euros for each Zito share, which closed at 167 euros on Friday.

Slovenian state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale, and Podravka gave no immediate comment.

Zito is one of 15 companies that the Slovenian government earmarked for privatisation in 2013 with three of those firms being sold so far. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)

