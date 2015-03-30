FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slovenian investment fund SDH in talks with two bidders for Zito
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenian investment fund SDH in talks with two bidders for Zito

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds SDH reaction)

LJUBLJANA, March 30 (Reuters) - Slovenian state investment fund SDH said it was in talks with two bidders for Zito , denying a newspaper report that the food producer would be sold to Croatia’s Podravka.

“The sale process has not been completed yet and shareholders ... are leading negotiations with the two best bidders,” SDH told Reuters. SDH did not name the bidders.

SDH is coordinating the sale of 51.55 percent of Zito, one of Slovenia’s biggest food producers, in which state companies hold a stake of about 30 percent. Private investors own the rest.

Finance reported on Monday that Croatian food firm Podravka would pay between 60 million and 65 million euros ($65-$71 million) for Zito and that the sale would be completed in the coming weeks.

According to Finance, Podravka would pay between 168 and 185 euros for each Zito share. The shares were steady at 167 euros on Monday.

Podravka gave no immediate comment.

Zito is one of 15 companies that the Slovenian government earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three of those firms have been sold so far. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.