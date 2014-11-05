FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian food firm Franck among bidders for Slovenia's Zito
November 5, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Croatian food firm Franck among bidders for Slovenia's Zito

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB/LJUBLJANA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Croatian food company Franck has made a bid for one of Slovenia’s biggest food producers Zito, Franck told Reuters on Wednesday but gave no further details.

In September, Slovenia’s state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating Zito’s sale, set an Oct. 31 deadline for non-binding bids for 51.55 percent of the company.

SDH did not reveal how many bids it had received but local media reported it planned to chose the bidders that will be invited to submit binding offers by the start of next week.

Zito, with a market capitalisation of 46.4 million euros, is one of 15 firms the government earmarked for privatisation last year. Three of those firms have since been sold.

Franck is best known for producing coffee, tea and snacks.

According to the local media, Croatian food firms Podravka and Granolio, as well as Czech Agrofert Group, were also bidding for Zito. The three were contacted by Reuters but gave no immediate comment.

Slovenian state companies own about 30 percent of Zito while the rest is in the hands of private investors.

Zito shares rose by 0.23 percent on Wednesday to 130.3 euros while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.05 percent.

Reporting by Marja Novak and Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by David Evans

