Slovenian food producer Zito doubles 9-month profit
November 19, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenian food producer Zito doubles 9-month profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s food producer Zito , which is slated for privatisation, raised group net profit to 2.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year versus 1.1 million euros in the same period of 2013.

Sales reached 81.7 million euros, up by 2.3 percent, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said sales abroad rose by 18.4 percent, adding the company exports 20 percent of its production and plans to focus on further export growth.

Zito is one of 15 firms the government has slated for privatisation last year and is expected to be sold in the coming months. Three of those firms have already been sold. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)

