May 28 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co Ltd

* Says its pharma unit plans to sell 54.5 percent stake in Tianjin-based firm to France’s Diana Naturals SAS for 63.2 million yuan ($10.11 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cup69v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2486 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)