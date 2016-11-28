FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Two Swiss bankers plead not guilty to U.S. offshore tax scheme
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 9 months ago

Two Swiss bankers plead not guilty to U.S. offshore tax scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Two bankers with Swiss lender Zuercher Kantonalbank pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges they conspired to help American clients and others hide more than $420 million in offshore accounts from U.S. tax authorities.

Stephan Fellmann and Christof Reist, who live in Switzerland, entered their pleas in federal court in Manhattan after agreeing to face charges contained in an indictment that has been pending since 2012. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

