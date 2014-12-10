FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ZM Henryk Kania amends terms for acquisition of Staropolskie Specjaly
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ZM Henryk Kania amends terms for acquisition of Staropolskie Specjaly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it signed an annex to the preliminary agreement with Fresh Investment Sp. z o.o. concerning sale of 1,100 shares or 100 pct stake in Staropolskie Specjaly Sp. z o.o.

* Annex amends purchase price to 98 million zlotys from 86 million zlotys

* Annex changes also deadline for completion of the preliminary agreement to Dec. 31, 2015, from Sept. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

* Additionally, it signed an agreement with Fresh Investment Sp. z o.o. concerning transfer of ownership (‘datio in solutum’) of 1 million shares of Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA as a part of the company’s payment for acquisition of Staropolskie Specjaly Sp. z o.o.

* Aforementioned 1 million shares of Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA were estimated by parties of agreement to be worth 11 million zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: and

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.