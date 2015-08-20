FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Digital health company ZocDoc valued at $1.8 bln in latest funding
August 20, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Digital health company ZocDoc valued at $1.8 bln in latest funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - ZocDoc, which helps users book doctor appointments online, said on Thursday it raised $130 million in funding, valuing the U.S. digital healthcare company at $1.8 billion.

The funding was led by Baillie Gifford and Atomico, with participation from existing investor Founders Fund.

The proceeds would be used to develop products and expand beyond its scheduling capability, the company said. (bit.ly/1J6Tspr)

ZocDoc, founded in 2007, is used by millions of people in all 50 U.S. states and covers 60 percent of the country’s population.

The New York-based startup also helps patients find in-network neighbourhood doctors and get reminders for upcoming appointments and check-ups.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

