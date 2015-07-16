Zodiac Aero mulls moving machinery from U.S. factory closed by blast

July 16 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace said it is considering moving machinery from a U.S. factory crippled by a powerful explosion on Tuesday so that it can continue making aircraft interior materials needed by the booming aviation industry.

Zodiac has “buffer inventory” of material for making wall panels that it can use in the short term, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. “If the situation were to last in the longer term, it is not known yet whether Zodiac will be able to produce panels internally or would have to buy them externally,” the spokesman said.

Boeing Co said it was still assessing the potential impact of the factory shutdown on its aircraft assembly operations. The blast at the plant in Washington state made the building unsafe to occupy, authorities said.