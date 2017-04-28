PARIS, April 28 France’s Zodiac Aerospace on Friday reaffirmed plans to combine with engine maker Safran and said chief executive Olivier Zarrouati had agreed to stay on "for a while" after offering his resignation to the board.

The aircraft seats maker announced the CEO's decision as it posted a fiscal first-half current operating loss of 12 million euros, strongly impacted by its aircraft interiors business, and forecast a 200-220 million euro current operating profit for 2016/17 as a whole. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Andrew Callus)