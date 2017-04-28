FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue
April 28, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 4 months ago

Safran confirms talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Safran said on Friday its talks to buy Zodiac Aerospace were continuing after the French company issued a new profit warning.

"We confirm that the discussions continue," a spokeswoman for Safran said.

Reporting a first-half loss and lower full-year forecasts earlier on Friday, Zodiac Aerospace said it hoped to conclude the $9 billion merger deal with Safran but that it was also studying an alternative. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

