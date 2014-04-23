FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zodiac H1 profit rises, sees further organic growth
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 23, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Zodiac H1 profit rises, sees further organic growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace posted higher underlying profit and revenue in its fiscal first half and said it would continue looking for acquisitions as the aerospace industry gears up for record production to meet growth in passenger traffic.

The French aerospace contractor, which supplies seats and aircraft systems to both Airbus and Boeing, said revenue rose 9.2 percent to 1.998 billion euros ($2.76 billion) but that a rise in the value of the euro trimmed this gain by 3.1 percentage points.

Overall, including acquisitions and taking out currency swings, revenue grew 7.8 percent on a like-for-like basis, Zodiac said on Wednesday.

Current operating income rose 7.1 percent to 255.3 million euros in the first half of the financial year, which runs from September to August, the company said in a statement. On a comparable basis it rose 8.9 percent, led by safety systems.

But production problems in the premium galleys in Germany saw operating profit at the aircraft interiors division fall 2.9 percent to 134 million euros.

“World growth should continue to support passenger traffic and, consequently, growth in the group’s business,” Zodiac said. “In this context, Zodiac Aerospace anticipates a further year of organic growth in 2013/14.”

However, it said it remained exposed to exchange-rate risks and had not implemented new currency hedges since November.

Zodiac, which made two acquisitions in aircraft systems in the first half and repelled an approach from France’s Safran some three years ago, said it would pursue external growth after boosting debt capacity by 1.7 billion euros in March. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.