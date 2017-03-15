FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Safran's bid target Zodiac slump after profit warning
March 15, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 5 months ago

Shares in Safran's bid target Zodiac slump after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Zodiac Aerospace , which rival Safran is planning to buy, slumped on Wednesday after it issued a new profit warning.

The supplier of aircraft interiors shares were down 14.8 percent at 23.41 euros by 0807 GMT, below Safran's offer price of 29.47 euros.

Zodiac disclosed late on March 14 new cost overruns and slashed its earnings guidance, with the company now forecasting annual core operating income falling by around 10 percent, against a previous forecast of a 10-20 percent rise.

However, Safran reaffirmed its interest in acquiring Zodiac, stating it was confident it could turn around the group's fortunes. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

