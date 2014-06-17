UPDATE 1-Zodiac Aerospace 9-month sales rise 7.3 pct

(Adds details, share price)

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French aircraft cabin and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday that nine-month revenue rose 7.3 percent, helped by growth in air travel and higher plane deliveries.

Zodiac, which is a supplier for new aircraft including Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, the Airbus A350 and Bombardier’s CSeries, also kept its forecast for further organic sales growth in the current 2013/14 full year.

“The group is expecting another year of organic growth” in a “buoyant aerospace environment”, Zodiac said in a statement, adding that it “remains exposed to the evolution of the dollar exchange rates against other currencies”.

Zodiac, which has made three acquisitions so far this fiscal year, having completed the purchase of U.S. VIP cabin interior maker Greenpoint on June 5, also said it had the financial means to pursue its external growth strategy.

Zodiac shares closed up 1.4 percent at 26.22 euros on Tuesday, giving the group a market value of 7.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)