FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Zodiac Aerospace 9-month sales rise 7.3 pct
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zodiac Aerospace 9-month sales rise 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share price)

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French aircraft cabin and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday that nine-month revenue rose 7.3 percent, helped by growth in air travel and higher plane deliveries.

Zodiac, which is a supplier for new aircraft including Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, the Airbus A350 and Bombardier’s CSeries, also kept its forecast for further organic sales growth in the current 2013/14 full year.

“The group is expecting another year of organic growth” in a “buoyant aerospace environment”, Zodiac said in a statement, adding that it “remains exposed to the evolution of the dollar exchange rates against other currencies”.

Zodiac, which has made three acquisitions so far this fiscal year, having completed the purchase of U.S. VIP cabin interior maker Greenpoint on June 5, also said it had the financial means to pursue its external growth strategy.

Zodiac shares closed up 1.4 percent at 26.22 euros on Tuesday, giving the group a market value of 7.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.