Zodiac Aerospace 9-month sales rise 7.3 pct

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French aircraft cabin and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday that nine-month revenue rose 7.3 percent, helped by growth in air travel and higher plane deliveries.

The aerospace supplier also kept its forecast for further organic growth sales in the current 2013/14 full year.

Zodiac, which supplies Airbus and Boeing, posted revenue of 3.04 billion euros ($4.14 billion), a rise of 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis, which excludes acquisitions and currency swings. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)