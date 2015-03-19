FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Zodiac says jetmakers not recommending its seats for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Planemakers are not recommending Zodiac Aerospace seats to airlines while the French aerospace firm tackles production delays, but business is continuing, Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said on Thursday.

Zodiac said earlier its core income for the first half of its 2014/15 financial year would be “significantly impacted” by difficulties in its Seats business.

“I think that our planemaker clients are not recommending Zodiac seats for the time being,” Zarrouati told analysts on a conference call, asked whether it had been removed from planemaker catalogues for any aircraft programme.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that at least one of the top two planemakers, Airbus and Boeing, had discussed removing Zodiac from its seats catalogue, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

That would not necessarily deprive Zodiac of business, but would mean any new contracts with airlines had to be approved one by one, using an exceptional procedure that takes more time. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
