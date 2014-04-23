Zodiac says has capacity for 1 bln euro acquisition

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - France’s Zodiac Aerospace is permanently examining around 10 potential acquisition targets and has enough financial firepower for a deal worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have about 10 names in our pipeline, which is no more nor less than usual ... (and) from which one or two may come to the foreground,” Olivier Zarrouati told analysts.

The maker of seats and aircraft systems said earlier it would continue looking for acquisitions as the industry gears up for record production to meet growth in passenger traffic.

Zodiac, which made two acquisitions in the first half and repelled an approach from France’s Safran some three years ago, said it had boosted its debt capacity by 1.7 billion euros in March. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)