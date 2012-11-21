FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zodiac Aerospace annual profit pips expectations
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Zodiac Aerospace annual profit pips expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace reported slightly higher-than-expected annual profits buoyed by acquisitions and internal growth on Wednesday and predicted further underlying growth in its 2012/13 financial year.

The French aircraft parts maker, which supplies both Airbus and Boeing, said operating income rose 26 percent to 486 million euros ($622 million) for a steady margin of 14.1 percent on already reported sales of 3.441 billion.

Net attributable income for the year to end-August rose 34 percent to 319 million euros, prompting the group to hike its dividend by 17 percent to 1.4 euros a share.

Analysts were on average expecting operating profit of 481 million euros and net income of 314 million, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the aerospace industry remained buoyant on the back of traffic growth averaging 5 percent a year and rising deliveries of commercial aircraft.

“In these conditions, Zodiac Aerospace expects organic growth again in the new fiscal year, on a high comparison basis,” the company said in a statement.

Zodiac’s 2011/12 revenue rose 26 percent on a reported basis and 14.4 percent on a like-for-like or organic basis.

It announced a tentative deal to buy U.S. company IMS, which specializes in “seat-centric in-flight entertainment” systems, for an undisclosed sum after buying Heath Tecna and Contour earlier in the financial year.

Zodiac shares closed on Tuesday at 79.66 euros, valuing the Paris-based company at 4.5 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.