Zodiac Aerospace to miss profit target on seat crisis costs
June 11, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Zodiac Aerospace to miss profit target on seat crisis costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace issued a profit warning due to the costs of resolving delays in aircraft seat production, but reaffirmed its goal of resolving the problem by end-August.

“This is the group’s top priority and this target is maintained,” the French manufacturer of seats, safety equipment and aircraft systems said in a statement.

“On the financial side, costs engaged for the recovery remain high. The previous target of a current operating income target close to that of the previous year will probably not be met,” it added.

Zodiac Aerospace posted a 19.2 percent increase in nine-month revenues to 3.628 billion euros. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
