UPDATE 1-Zodiac Aerospace warns on profit as it grapples with seat production delays

(Recasts, adds detail)

By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace expanded a profit warning triggered by the cost of tackling aircraft seat manufacturing delays that have disrupted some jetliner production but insisted it would meet its goal of resolving the problems by the end of August.

Paris-based Zodiac has been wrestling for months with missed deadlines for seat production, hampering deliveries of some aircraft at Airbus and Boeing.

The revised outlook strengthened a profit warning given in March, when the company said its operating income, a measure of underlying profit, would be “significantly” affected by the delays.

“This is the group’s top priority and this (end-August) target is maintained,” the French manufacturer of seats, safety equipment and aircraft systems said on Thursday.

“On the financial side, costs engaged for the recovery remain high.”

The company added that its goal of operating income close to last year’s would probably not be met in the financial year ending on Aug. 31.

Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said that the number of affected seats had fallen to 1,700 from 2,200 in April and 6,000 in March, with production stable at 700 seats a day.

The group has put a special focus on cutting delays in premium seats in the past few weeks, he said.

“The fact that we have been able to reduce quite a lot of the delays on the most difficult seats gives us confidence in our capacity to reduce the (overall) delay,” he said on a conference call.

Zodiac Aerospace posted a 19.2 percent increase in nine-month revenue to 3.63 billion euros ($4.08 billion).

It also announced new management changes as part of a “back to basics” restructuring prompted by the delays, which have placed it under growing pressure from major planemakers.

The company appointed Jean-Michel Billig as chief executive of the seats division and created the new post of chief operating officer for the group.

Zodiac said it had experienced “some disruption” in its cabin and structures operation, but Zarrouati said it was not on the same scale as the problem in the seats division.

Shares in the company, which closed fractionally lower at 32.76 euros, are up 17 percent since the start of the year. The broader French market closed 0.7 percent higher. ($1 = 0.8899 euros)