Zodiac Aerospace H1 revenue up 16.7 pct

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French aerospace cabins and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace posted 16.7 percent growth in fiscal first-half revenues to 1.829 billion euros.

On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 7.5 percent.

The company said full first-half results due on April 24 would show operating income growing more slowly than revenue due to the integration of UK-based seats activities and a decline in regional aviation.

For the full year, Zodiac confirmed a forecast for organic growth, which it did not quantify, citing increased air traffic and the ramp-up of new commercial aircraft programmes. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)