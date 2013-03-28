FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zodiac Aerospace H1 revenue up 16.7 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Zodiac Aerospace H1 revenue up 16.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French aerospace cabins and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace posted 16.7 percent growth in fiscal first-half revenues to 1.829 billion euros.

On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 7.5 percent.

The company said full first-half results due on April 24 would show operating income growing more slowly than revenue due to the integration of UK-based seats activities and a decline in regional aviation.

For the full year, Zodiac confirmed a forecast for organic growth, which it did not quantify, citing increased air traffic and the ramp-up of new commercial aircraft programmes. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher)

