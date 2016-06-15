Source denies report Safran preparing Zodiac bid

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - A French financial publication reported on Wednesday that French aerospace group Safran was preparing a bid for Zodiac Aerospace, but a source familiar with the matter denied the report.

Shares in Zodiac Aerospace rose sharply in late afternoon trading after Lettre de l‘Expansion issued an email alert saying Safran was “preparing to launch an offer for the Zodiac group”.

The source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “There is nothing. This is wrong”.

A Safran spokesperson declined to discuss the report, saying it never commented on market rumours as a matter of policy. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)