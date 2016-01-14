Zodiac says heard Airbus warning over aircraft seats delay

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French cabin equipment supplier Zodiac Aerospace said on Thursday it had heard loud and clear Airbus message that delays in aircraft seats delivery were intolerable, and it was doing everything to remedy the situation.

Airbus issued a rare public warning to the supplier on Tuesday, accusing Zodiac’s management of being in denial following repeated delays and profit warnings related to aircraft seats production.

The message from Airbus was: “OK, Zodiac, we’ve had enough. Anytime there is a delay on a single seat, you need to fix it as quickly as possible because it is intolerable,” Zodiac Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati told a general assembly meeting of the company. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)