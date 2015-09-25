FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zodiac says legal advisers reviewing American Airlines filing
September 25, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Zodiac says legal advisers reviewing American Airlines filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French aircraft cabin and systems maker Zodiac said on Friday that American Airlines had filed a petition in a Texas court seeking “a judicial determination of the contractual situation” between them over business class seats, which may lead to the sharing of this activity with another supplier.

Zodiac Seats’ legal advisors are reviewing the filing and in the meantime the teams are in discussion with American Airlines to “assess the possibility of a negotiated issue”, Zodiac said in a statement.

“Zodiac Seats regrets this situation, especially since the revised delivery agenda established a few months ago was met,” it added.

Zodiac Aerospace made the statement after its shares fell on Friday after media reports and an industry blog said the French company had lost a contract with American Airlines, one of its main clients. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

