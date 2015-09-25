Seatmaker Zodiac faces American Airlines suit over delays

(Reuters) - French aerospace supplier Zodiac Aerospace confirmed on Friday it was facing court action and the possible loss of some business from American Airlines over delays in aircraft seat production, sending its shares to a 27-month low.

The French company said American Airlines had filed a petition in the District Court of Tarrant County in Texas asking judges to allow it to share a contract to buy business-class seats from Zodiac with an alternative supplier.

Zodiac is “in discussion with American Airlines to assess the possibility of a negotiated issue,” it said in a statement.

“Zodiac Seats regrets this situation, especially since the revised delivery agenda established a few months ago was met.”

American Airlines said Zodiac had broken its contract and it was seeking damages through the court action.

Zodiac has issued a series of profit warnings after problems at one of its U.S. factories caused it to miss deadlines on delivering seats to aircraft assembly lines.

The delays have caused disruption to some deliveries and irked airlines that buy seats directly from cabin suppliers.

Zodiac’s shares fell 6.8 percent to 19.76 euros on Friday after the Runway Girl Network blog, a leading provider of news about the aircraft interiors industry, reported that American Airlines was looking for a new supplier of business class seats for its Boeing 787-9 jets and remaining Boeing 777 retrofits.

Confirming the report, American Airlines said finding a new vendor would allow it to secure new business-class seats for its 787-9 Dreamliners in time for them to begin operation in 2016.

In New York, shares in seat manufacturer B/E Aerospace , which has said it expects to benefit from its main rival’s production problems, rose 4 percent.

Industry sources have said Airbus and Boeing are no longer offering Zodiac seats as part of their standard catalogue, though airlines can order them at their own risk.

The company says it has restructured its seat business and carried out management changes to tackle the problems.

But earlier this month, its shares took a drubbing after it said its 2014/15 profit could fall 40 percent because of the cost of tackling the problems.

Zodiac shares have fallen 29 percent since the end of last year, underperforming the broad French market by over 30 percent.