FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zodiac H1 net rises 33 pct on aircraft cabin demand
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Zodiac H1 net rises 33 pct on aircraft cabin demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - France’s Zodiac Aerospace on Tuesday said first half net profit rose 33 percent, helped by strong demand for aircraft cabin interiors and other aerospace related products.

Net income for Zodiac’s fiscal first half ending Feb. 29 rose to 152.4 million euros ($200.02 million)from 114.3 million in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The family-controlled company, which supplies plumbing, power and parts for Airbus and Boeing Co jetliners, also forecast double-digit organic revenue growth for its full fiscal year, with an operating margin of at least 14 percent. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.