Zodiac H1 net rises 33 pct on aircraft cabin demand

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - France’s Zodiac Aerospace on Tuesday said first half net profit rose 33 percent, helped by strong demand for aircraft cabin interiors and other aerospace related products.

Net income for Zodiac’s fiscal first half ending Feb. 29 rose to 152.4 million euros ($200.02 million)from 114.3 million in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The family-controlled company, which supplies plumbing, power and parts for Airbus and Boeing Co jetliners, also forecast double-digit organic revenue growth for its full fiscal year, with an operating margin of at least 14 percent. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)