Zodiac Aerospace core profit slumps 45 pct on aircraft seat delays

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace posted a 44.6 percent drop in core annual earnings on Tuesday in the wake of production delays at its troubled aircraft seats division.

Hit by a series of recent profit warnings, Zodiac Aerospace said its 2014/15 ordinary profit fell to 314 million euros ($333.66 million) as its core profit margin more than halved to 6.4 percent, while already-reported revenue rose 18 percent.

For the current September-August financial year, the French company predicted slight growth in revenue thanks partly to a stronger dollar and an operating margin of around 10 percent, followed by a further 2 percentage point gain in 2016/17. ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)