France's Zodiac Aerospace reports drop in H1 operating profit
April 20, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

France's Zodiac Aerospace reports drop in H1 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace said its first-half operating profit fell to 80.4 million euros ($91 million) from 177.6 million and predicted its full-year income would be close to that of 2014/15 after a “significant improvement” in the second half.

The French aircraft seats and equipment manufacturer, which has issued a series of profit warnings, said on Wednesday its profits were depressed in the first half due to ongoing production delays in the aircraft interiors business. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Michel Rose)

