Zodiac full-year sales beat forecast, eyes 14 pct margin

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - France’s Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday that revenues for the 2011-2012 fiscal year grew 25 percent, beating forecasts, driven by acquisitions and demand for its cabin interiors and other aircraft equipment.

The group also said that it expected full-year current operating margin of 14 percent.

Zodiac reported fiscal-year sales of 3.438 billion euros ($4.49 billion), up 14.3 percent on a like-for-like basis from the previous year.

This beat the 3.365 billion euros forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The company’s three main divisions -- aerosafety, aircraft systems and cabin interiors -- all posted strong growth. Zodiac said that its full fiscal year results are likely to show that its net financial debt to EBITDA ratio exceeded its prior target of 1.6. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)