Zodiac Aerospace forecasts organic 2012/13 growth
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Zodiac Aerospace forecasts organic 2012/13 growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace forecast a rise in like-for-like sales for its current financial year on Tuesday as it posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.

Quarterly revenue was 911 million euros ($1.2 billion), Zodiac said in a statement, a rise of 6 percent excluding acquisitions and at constant exchange rates.

“In today’s context of traffic growth and the ramping up of commercial aircraft programmes, the group expects another year of organic growth in 2012/2013,” Zodiac said. ($1 = 0.7568 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
