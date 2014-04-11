FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zoe's Kitchen shares jump more than 70 pct in market debut
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 11, 2014 / 2:09 PM / 3 years ago

Zoe's Kitchen shares jump more than 70 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Zoe’s Kitchen Inc rose as much as 73 percent in their market debut, valuing the casual dining restaurant chain at more than $475 million.

Zoe’s Kitchen raised about $87.5 million from the offering, after its initial public offering of 5.83 million shares was priced at the upper-end of the expected price range.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates, sold all the shares in the offering.

Zoe’s shares opened at $25.65 and touched a high of $25.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.