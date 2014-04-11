FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zoe's Kitchen IPO priced at $15 per share
April 11, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Zoe's Kitchen IPO priced at $15 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Zoe’s Kitchen Inc priced its initial public offering at $15 on Thursday, valuing the Mediterranean style restaurant chain at about $276 million.

Zoe’s IPO raised $87.5 million from the offering, after its initial public offering of 5.83 million shares of common stock was priced at the upper-end of its expected price range.

The company earlier this week expected the IPO to be priced between $13 and $15 per share.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Zoe’s Kitchen is selling all the shares in the offering.

Shares of the restaurant chain, which is expected to start trading on Friday, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ZOES.”

Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and Baird are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Avik Das and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

