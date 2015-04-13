FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zoetis adds 2nd director to board under deal with Pershing Square
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 13, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Zoetis adds 2nd director to board under deal with Pershing Square

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Animal health products company Zoetis Inc appointed a second director to its board under its agreement with Bill Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management.

Zoetis said on Monday that it added Actavis Plc Executive Chairman and former chief executive Paul Bisaro to its board. (1.usa.gov/1amTPyQ)

Zoetis had appointed William Doyle, a Pershing Square partner, to its board in February.

With the addition of Bisaro, the company’s board will expand to 11 directors. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.