Zogenix delays epilepsy drug trials by three months
July 14, 2015

Zogenix delays epilepsy drug trials by three months

July 14 (Reuters) - Drug developer Zogenix Inc said it would delay by three months the start of late-stage trials for its drug to treat a rare form of epilepsy in children.

Zogenix decided to delay the trials for ZX008 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked for more patients to be enrolled in the studies.

Zogenix plans to enroll 105 patients in each of the two trials, along with an optional trial based on the FDA guidance. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

