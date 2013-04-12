FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zon, Optimus rivals fear duopoly if they merge - regulator
April 12, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Zon, Optimus rivals fear duopoly if they merge - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 12 (Reuters) - Portugal’s competition authority is looking into the possibility that a proposed merger between Zon Multimedia and Sonaecom’s mobile phone business Optimus could create a duopoly in pay-television, an official at the authority told Reuters.

“We are analysing a series of anti-trust concerns raised by third parties. One of those is the possibility of a duopoly in pay-TV,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The proposed merger, announced late last year, was approved by Zon shareholders last month and will create the country’s second-largest telecoms firm after Portugal Telecom, which is also involved in pay-TV.

Several analysts believe the competition authority will end up approving the merger, but warn that its scrutiny may take time and the companies may miss their goal of concluding the merger by September.

The authority may also approve the merger with a set of conditions attached. (Reporting by Filipe Alves; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

