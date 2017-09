Jan 28 (Reuters) - Zoncolan ASA :

* Q4 EBIT loss 451,000 Norwegian crowns ($58,185) versus loss 1.1 million crowns last year

* Q4 pre-tax loss 7.5 million crowns versus loss 5.2 million crowns last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7512 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)