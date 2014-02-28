Zon Optimus sharply raises savings estimate from merger

LISBON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Portuguese telecoms firm Zon Optimus said on Friday it expects savings from the merger that created last year it to be much higher than previously forecast.

Speaking to analysts, Chief Financial Officer Jose Pedro Pereira da Costa put savings from the deal at 80 million to 90 million euros a year, almost double the company’s previous forecast of 45-50 million. The savings would be made mainly in infrastructure and network convergence. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)