Zoomlion Q1 net down 72 pct yr-on-yr on sluggish demand

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd , China’s second largest construction equipment maker, reported a 71.7 percent plunge in its first-quarter earnings.

Zoomlion made 591.8 million yuan in the January-March period, compared with 2.1 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. It had said first-quarter earnings would fall 60-80 percent year-on-year slump.

Zoomlion’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed at HK$8.1 on Friday, down 1.5 percent ahead of the release of its quarterly earnings, underperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom and Fang Yan in BEIJING; Editing by Kazunori Takada)