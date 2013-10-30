FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Zoomlion Q3 net profit slides 33.6 pct
October 30, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

China's Zoomlion Q3 net profit slides 33.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China’s Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd reported a 33.6 percent year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit, weighed down by a sustained slowdown in the world’s largest construction machinery market.

Zoomlion, one of China’s biggest construction equipment makers, said net profit was 889 million yuan ($145.97 million)in the June-to-September period, down from 1.34 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Daiwa Capital Markets expected the company to book a 900 million yuan ($147.78 million) net profit for the period.

Zoomlion said net profit for the first nine months of the year was down by almost half to 3.8 billion yuan ($623.95 million) from nearly 7 billion yuan in the same year ago period.

Earlier this month, the company forecast a return to profit growth in 2014.

After years of rapid expansion, Zoomlion and its same-town rival Sany Heavy Industry Co have seen earnings decline amid a supply glut partly caused by the government’s 4 trillion yuan stimulus spending following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Both companies, as well as smaller rivals, are now turning to emerging markets for growth.

Zoomlion’s Hong Kong-listed shares, which are trading about 45 percent lower than their February highs, closed up 2.04 percent ahead of the release of its earnings, in line with a 2.0 percent climb of the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

