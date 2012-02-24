FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zoomlion to invest $333 mln in environmental business
February 24, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 6 years ago

Zoomlion to invest $333 mln in environmental business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co said on Firday that it will invest 2.1 billion yuan ($333 million) to advance development of its environmental and sanitation machinery business.

Zoomlion has proposed setting up a wholly owned unit, Changsha Zoomlion Environmental and Sanitation Machinery Co Ltd, to develop, manufacture and sell solid waste treatment machinery and other environmental protection equipment, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The unit will have a registered capital of 2.1 billion yuan.

For company statement please click on: here (US$1 = 6.2985 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by CHris Lewis)

