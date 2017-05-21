BEIJING May 21 Chinese construction equipment
maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
said on Sunday it would sell 80 percent of its
environmental equipment unit to a group of four companies for
11.6 billion yuan ($1.7 billion).
Guangdong-based conglomerate Infore Holding agreed to buy 51
percent of Changsha Zoomlion Environmental Industry Co, with
Hony Capital acquiring 21.6 percent, according to a filing with
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Shanghai Lulian Junhe Industrial Equity Merger and
Acquisition and Investment Fund Partnership, an investment
company set up by Zoomlion, and Guangzhou Yuemintou Yinglian
Investment Fund Partnership each agreed to buy less than 5
percent stakes in the environmental unit.
"We want to focus on engineering and agricultural
equipment," Zoomlion board secretary Shen Ke said on a
conference call prior to the exchange filing.
Environmental equipment could hold back the development of
those areas by competing for resources, he said.
"The overall performance of the company is at a relatively
low point. Market value has also dropped to a low," Shen said.
"Selling (this) controlling stake can help maximize the value of
Zoomlion."
($1 = 6.8830 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Jake Spring; Editing by Mark
Potter)