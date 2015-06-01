China's Zoomlion to diversify via European waste treatment deal

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd has teamed up with Mandarin Capital Management to take a 75 percent stake in a European waste treatment and environmental firm for 75 million euros ($81.93 million), the Chinese construction machinery maker said on Monday.

Zoomlion did not identify the target company, but referred to the firm, established in 1990, as a leading player in waste, sewage and sludge treatment in Europe.

Zoomlion and other heavy equipment makers in China have been branching out into areas unrelated to their core businesses as a slowing Chinese economy curbs demand for their products.

The company, which wants to expand its environmental equipment business, will buy 57 percent in the European waste treatment company for 57 million euros, according to a stock exchange filing.

Zoomlion’s private equity partner is backed by Italian bank Intesa San Paolo, China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China.

The acquisition could speed up Zoomlion’s expansion into the environmental and sanitation machinery industry, it said.

Zoomlion’s rival, Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd, has also been diversifying by investing in marine machinery, and has even started marketing a mobile telephone handset.