FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Zoomlion sells $600 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Zoomlion sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Zoomlion HK SPV Co Ltd on
Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The notes are guaranteed by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
and Technology Co Ltd. 
    Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: ZOOMLION

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    12/20/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.08    FIRST PAY   06/20/2013 
MOODY'S BB-PLUS YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/20/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 456.2 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.