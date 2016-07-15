FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Zoomlion warns of deep H1 loss on weak construction sales
July 15, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

China's Zoomlion warns of deep H1 loss on weak construction sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said its first-half net loss would be more than double what it reported the same period last year due to weak demand for construction machinery.

The net loss for January-June was estimated at 800 million yuan ($119.76 million) to 870 million yuan, against a 309.8 million yuan loss in the same period in 2015, Zoomlion said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.

The loss per share was estimated at 0.10-0.11 yuan compared with a 0.04 yuan loss a year ago.

Exchange rate fluctuations were also hitting earnings, the company said. ($1 = 6.6801 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

