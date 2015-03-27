FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Zoomlion says 2014 earnings dropped 85 pct
March 27, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

China's Zoomlion says 2014 earnings dropped 85 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Major Chinese machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Friday its 2014 earnings fell 84.6 percent year-on-year due to weak demand.

The company’s net profit amounted to 594 million yuan ($96 million) last year, according to a stock exchange filing, in line with its own forecast. It made 3.8 billion yuan in 2013.

Zoomlion and its same-town rival Sany Heavy Industry Co have reported steep declines in revenue and profit since 2012, amid a supply glut that was created by Beijing’s massive stimulus package unveiled in late 2008.

However, Zoomlion chairman Zhan Chunxin told Reuters he expected a significant rebound in the company’s earnings this year thanks to cost cutting and diversification.

Zoomlion’s Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 0.62 percent on Friday ahead of the release of its annual report, lagging a 0.04 percent dip in the Hang Seng Index

$1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
